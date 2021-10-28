Just hours after a woman's post went viral, OTF Doodie Lo has come forward to respond to the accusations against him. The rapper is a good friend of Lil Durk and has long touted his OTF affiliation, but on Wednesday (October 27), his ex-girlfriend accused him of sexually abusing her five-year-old son. Rapper FTN Bae shared a detailed account of what she and her son have allegedly endured over the past few months, and it began back in August, according to her.

Bae claimed that for two months, her son was defecating on himself and it became so bad that he had to wear diapers. Finally, he revealed what he claimed happened to him at the hands of Doodie Lo.

Not only did Bae provide audio of her son detailing what allegedly occurred, but she wrote:

August 6th i had a show in Orlando & @otf_doodielo was at my house along with my roommate and my son and his 3 year old cousin. Once i left this SICK man welted 3 screws (that he found in my toolbox) and shoved them up my sons anus. Scared and afraid my son hid the screws outside so he 'couldn’t find it & do it again' and never told me about it. He was trying to be sooo tough that he dealt with this for 2 months and it clearly was AFFECTING him. NEVER IN A MILLION YEARS i would think this would be my story ('my boyfriend sexually assaulting my son') My son and my life will never be the same. This is not a sympathy post or a clout post this is simply me a heartbroken mother WHO IS DOING EVERYTHING i can do for justice for MY SON ! While i’m patiently waiting for the police to complete there investigation I NEEDED to speak up and expose this SICK MAN to warn other females with kids and maybe other girls who dealt with him should talk to there kids. This couldn’t have been his first time but he picked the right family to fuck with. You just never know who people really are & what there capable of. Stay blessed.

Bae added that there is an active investigation against the rapper and Doodie Lo appeared on Instagram Live with his reported lawyer who addressed the accusations.

"This sh*t beyond me," he said before his lawyer jumped in. "We just kind of want to address everything that's going on," the attorney said. "It's very, very serious and we want everyone to know that we're taking it very serious because when we're talking about children and things happening to children, that is very serious."

"Just to start, people can't make certain accusations without evidence," the lawyer continued. "That's called defamation. A lot of people know what defamation is, once you publish it, it's out there in the universe and the damage is done. Many people have visited Florida, live in Florida know, the police pretty much will come and get you if they have even a modicum of evidence against you for a crime."

She pointed out that Doodie Lo isn't in custody and has not been charged with any wrongdoing. The lawyer went on to accuse Bae of "harassing my client" and suggested that the audio of the little boy had "clearly" been edited. Check it all out below.