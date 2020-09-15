Child Sexual Abuse Allegations
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Responds To Child Sexual Abuse Allegations: "There's Very Little I Can Say Right Now""I deeply regret having agreed to act in it," the comedian said of the incriminating sketch she performed with Aries Spears.By Hayley Hynes
- GramOTF Doodie Lo Denies Sexually Abusing Ex's Son, Lawyer Says Audio Is EditedThe rapper got on IG Live with his lawyer where the attorney made accusations against the rapper's ex who earlier shared audio of her five-year-old.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"Cheer" Star Jerry Harris Sued By Family For "Child Sexual Exploitation & Abuse"The lawsuit reportedly claims that the Netflix star not only solicited sexual contact from two teen boys but also sent sexually explicit photos.By Erika Marie