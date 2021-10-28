Months ago, Lil Durk gifted his friend OTF Doodie Lo $200K after the rapper released his album. Things have been shaping up nicely for Durk and his OTF crew, that is until today (October 27) when a woman came forward to call out Doodie Lo for abusing her son. Rapper, influencer, and dancer FTN Bae has been receiving support from strangers after she alleged that Doodie Lo, who she dated, was sexually abusing her five-year-old, Wesley.

She first shared a post that simply stated, "I'm not okay," and later, Bae uploaded audio where she is heard speaking with her son about what allegedly happened to him as he cried, reliving the trauma. "What your hearing is my 5 year old son Wesley cry to me about what my ex boyfriend @otf_doodielo (david) did to him," she wrote in the lengthy caption.

"For the last 2 months my son was pooping in his pants it was so bad i had to put diapers back on him, Bae continued. "October 1st my son finally told me what had happened to him. i’m thankful to God because a lot of kids DONT speak up because they were scared just like my son. I have been dealing with this for almost a month and its been the hardest thing I HAVE EVER HAD TO DO IN MY LIFE & I WILL NOT remain quit for one more second."

August 6th i had a show in Orlando & @otf_doodielo was at my house along with my roommate and my son and his 3 year old cousin. Once i left this SICK man welted 3 screws (that he found in my toolbox) and shoved them up my sons anus. Scared and afraid my son hid the screws outside so he 'couldn’t find it & do it again' and never told me about it. He was trying to be sooo tough that he dealt with this for 2 months and it clearly was AFFECTING him. NEVER IN A MILLION YEARS i would think this would be my story ('my boyfriend sexually assaulting my son') My son and my life will never be the same. This is not a sympathy post or a clout post this is simply me a heartbroken mother WHO IS DOING EVERYTHING i can do for justice for MY SON ! While i’m patiently waiting for the police to complete there investigation I NEEDED to speak up and expose this SICK MAN to warn other females with kids and maybe other girls who dealt with him should talk to there kids. This couldn’t have been his first time but he picked the right family to fuck with. You just never know who people really are & what there capable of. Stay blessed

Doodie Lo has not responded to the accusations but the comments have been turned off on his Instagram page. People have been demanding justice as Bae's posts have gone viral. Listen to the audio below.