Doodie Lo & Pooh Shiesty Call Out Phonies On Their Fiery New Track "Bodies"

Joshua Robinson
July 23, 2021 18:02
Doodie and Pooh have officially linked up.


Doodie Lo and Pooh Shiesty have officially joined forces for a new single, and while their names being listed side by side may be humorous to some, there's nothing funny about the Chicago and Memphis artists' collaboration. Titled "Bodies," the new brief track boasts hard-hitting production from AyoJarii, and the song finds Doodie and Pooh calling cap on the phonies and internet thugs who claim to have caught bodies in the past.

Unfortunately, Pooh Shiesty is currently behind bars and unable to celebrate the release of "Bodies," but in honor of his collaborator's absence, Doodie Lo took to Instagram to commemorate the Shiesty Season rapper. "FREE SHIESTY," the OTF rapper stated. "WE GONE TURN UP FOR YOU SLIME VIDEO COMING SOON BODIES BODIES BODIES BODIES."

Following Pooh Shiesty's hit single "Back in Blood" with Lil Durk, "Bodies" marks yet another collaboration between the 1017 artist and the OTF camp, so watch the music video for Doodie Lo and Poosh Shiesty's "Bodies" below and let us know what you think about Doodie and Pooh's on-wax chemistry.

Quotable Lyrics

I bÐµ with the killers' killer killers
Do you understand me? (I do)
Shootin' at the crib and at your opps
Do you love your family?

Doodie Lo
Doodie Lo Pooh Shiesty
