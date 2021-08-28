Doodie Lo Makes A Grand Introduction On "Big Doodie Lo"

Ever since departing from Def Jam, Lil Durk has been on a mission to establish his own empire. Not only through his solo releases but by also elevating the OTF team. We've received two compilation albums highlighting the label's talent, along with solo cuts that have been boosted by Durk's profile. Now, one of the integral members of Only The Family has emerged with a solo tape to make a formal introduction.

Doodie Lo slid through this week with the release of his latest project, Big Doodie Lo. The rapper's project contains 15 songs in total with appearances from the OTF label head, Pooh Shiesty, Big 30, Yung Mal, and a posthumous feature from King Von.

Check out Doodie Lo's new project Big Doodie Lo below and let us know your favorite track off of the project.