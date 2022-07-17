The Verzuz battle between Omarion and Mario might have happened nearly a month ago, but the two singers have still been going at it. Their feud started on the stage, however, it quickly made its way to social media. The antics were initiated by Mario who decided to post a casket and tag Omarion after the competition.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

This prompted the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star to post a rather lengthy caption on his Instagram account. Feeling shady, Omarion wrote, "Looking forward to our next performance on July 29th at the MGM Grand Harbor in Washington D.C. where YOU will open up for me, per usual," referring to Mario.

Since then, there had been a little back and forth between Omarion and his ex-group mates, but Mario had steered far away from the drama-- until now. During an interview with 107.5 WGCI, Omarion reminisced on the viral Verzuz showdown. "... Mario's people were representing the sound in the beginning. So, you know, there could have been some level of sabotage there," he claimed.

It didn't take long for the "Let Me Love You" artist to find the clip-- and when he did, he had plenty to say about it on his IG story. He wrote, "This guy man! How can someone sabotage your [vocal] chords bro?!" Continuing his rant, he added, "Stop smoking bruv! That's it fam! Some artists can't do that! You not one of them."

Further into his message, Mario apologized to his team for Omarion's accusations. He also revealed that his vocals weren't the best that night, but he didn't put the blame on anyone else. In reference to his competitor eating fruit on stage, he joked, "You had them watermelon seeds stuck in your wind pipes [laughing emoji]."