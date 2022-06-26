The Verzuz battle between Omarion and Mario is still a hot topic days after it took place. On Thursday (June 23), thousands of viewers tuned in to watch, what was called, "A Night of R&B." While there was a little back and forth between the contenders on stage, the real drama has been going down on social media.

After the singing competition wrapped up, Lil Fizz, Raz B, and J-Boog, all members of B2K, a prominent boy band from the 2000s, took to Instagram to poke fun at their former bandmate, Omarion. They posted a clip from "The Temptations" with the caption, "@Omarion you got served." Following this, Omarion referred to them all as his "background dancers" and instructed them to "get a job other than hating on O."

Both Raz & Boog have taken to social media amid the insult and went in on Omarion's career. They claimed that he wasn't really singing on all of their records and that Chris Brown took his spotlight.

Now, the last pea in the pod has chimed in. Lil Fizz, whose real name is Dreux Pierre Frédéric, came late to the party because he was attending his son's basketball game. He shared a video of his son hooping to accompany his diss at the "Post to Be" artist.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

"I ain't deleting sh*t," he started, "for what? This sh*t fun and games, but if it's smoke then it's smoke." The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star went on to create a list of his accolades. "I am who I am... a father, entrepreneur, B2K member."

Honing in on the "background dancer" comment, Fizz added, "What I'm not is Omelons backup dancer, sh*t I can't dance... Just like this [n*gga] can't sing." The "Omelons" remark was in reference to Omarion and his brother, O'Ryan, eating watermelons during the Verzuz battle.

As of now, Omarion has yet to respond to any of his former bandmate's insults.