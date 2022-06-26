The Verzuz stage is definitely the perfect place for artists to channel their competitiveness and creative energy into one, and the most recent episode saw just that as Omarion and Mario went head-to-head, pulling out some of their biggest R&B hits to sing for fans.

The latter eventually won, and though they traded some shots back and forth on social media afterward, it was all in good fun. However, the "Post 2 Be" singer landed him some hot water with his former fellow B2K members J-Boog and Raz B after referring to them as his "backup dancers."

"To call me a background dancer is funny," J-Boog began in his 10-page statement directed at Omarion. "Shall we discuss the truth behind how those records were really made? I was there. You were not in the booth for a lot of the vocals that were put on those songs," he alleged.

"From your lead vocals not fully being you – listen to that first album, you’ll hear Steve Russell in and out of those leads and the hooks," the recording artist shared.

"The first album, until I took over the second album. Me landing a lead on our second single f***ed with you because our first number-one single, 'Bump, Bump, Bump,' I sang the hook on it, and it brought attention to the label."





Elsewhere online, Raz B also spoke on Omarion's slander, though he let his contract receipts speak for themselves, pulling out screenshots that seemingly state that (as of 2019), the 37-year-old is no longer an official member of the famed group.

Check it out below, and read what Mario had to say to his competitor after annihilating him on Verzuz here.





