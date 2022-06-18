We've been enjoying Verzuz for years at this point, and the series is switching things up for next week's event. Over the last few days, there have been rumors about the next Verzuz matchup being between Omarion and Mario, and today (June 17), the platform confirmed the gossip. There have been dozens of artists who have taken to the Verzuz stage from all facets of the culture, and next Thursday (June 23), viewers will be treated to "A Night of R&B" as the B2K frontman faces off against his veteran peer.

This is slated to go down live in Los Angeles, but Omarion and Mario aren't the only artists on the ticket.



Verzuz revealed that in addition to the main event, this Verzuz will have openers. We've watched as DJs have filled the space by preparing the crowd for a hyped night of revisiting our favorite classics with hitmaking artists, but it seems that this R&B event will be a tad different.

According to the flyer, there will be artists teaming up to open for the headliners, and it looks like Ray J and Bobby V will face off against Pleasure P and Sammie. This is shaping up to be an evening that will highlight those hits from the 2000s and people are already talking about the stacked lineup.

