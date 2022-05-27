It was lit in Atlanta this evening (May 26) as music lovers gathered together for an epic Verzuz. The last show was hosted during a Triller Fight Night, and fans were able to take a walk down memory lane with Cypress Hill and Onyx. B-Real would later thank Verzuz for hosting his legendary collective on its platform but did admit that he was disappointed the show didn't broadcast on Instagram Live like the others.

Thankfully, tonight's performance wasn't behind a paywall as tens of thousands of people tuned in to watch 8Ball and MJG link up with UGK, or Bun B as we lost Pimp C in 2007.

Fans flooded social media about this matchup as Memphis and Houston collided to revisit some of our favorite tracks from both collectives. There was an outpouring of love for Pimp C throughout the show and everyone took time to also send their condolences to the lives recently lost in the Uvalde, Robb Elementary School shooting.

Yet, it wasn't a mournful performance, at all. The groups and in-house fans turned up, and there were several guests who showed face including Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, David Banner, Jazzy Phae, and Twista. This was quite the way to usher in Memorial Day Weekend as the South was celebrated for its overflowing, iconic contributions to the history of Hip Hop.

Read through a few reactions to this Verzuz below and let us know if you tuned in.