We could all use some extra quarantine material to keep us entertained for the next month -- or however long this will last. Thankfully, there's an abundance of content waiting for us to press play and escape from the perils of our new isolated lives.

Migos rapper Offset is at the helm of a new show called Skrrt With Offset, which he will be executive producing with Quibi, and the service has just released a new trailer for the program.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Offset is the main character in a reality show where he will be racing luxury cars with a few other superstars in the hip-hop community. The trailer features appearances from his bandmate Quavo, his wife Cardi B, and his friends Dapper Dan, Chance the Rapper, T-Pain, and more. In addition, he will also be working with the likes of Jay Leno on the show.

The 28-year-old Atlanta native recently made his acting debut on NCIS, which flows nicely into his foray to reality television. It will likely be some time before we ever see Offset or Cardi B on another episode of Love & Hip Hop so this is probably the closest we'll get to the couple through the small screen.

Skrrt With Offset premieres on Quibi on April 6. Will you be tuning in?