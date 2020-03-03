For those who don't keep up with NCIS: LA, Offset made his acting debut on this past Sunday's episode. entitled "Alsiyadun". He played the role of Kadri Kashan Khan, an undercover CIA agent monitoring terrorist activity in the Sinai Peninsula. Before the episode aired, one of the show's stars, LL Cool J, saluted the Migos member for his performance and highlighted how significant his contribution was. LL Cool J tweeted, "Proud of my Lil brother making his dreams happen!!! @OffsetYRN‘s acting debut on tomorrow’s episode of #NCISLA!! When you’re in Hip-Hop, some people only expect you to play a gangster or a thug but my man is breaking type!!! This is just the beginning!! I got you bro!"

Offset has been beaming off the high of this new accomplishment. In an Instagram post of himself dressed in costume, he expressed his gratitude for being granted this opportunity, which, apparently, LL was largely responsible for making possible. "Thank you the cast of @ncisla. Thanks @llcoolj for being a man of his word. Thank @ncisdir n Scott who wrote me in the storyline this was one of my biggest moves of my career in my opinion this showed the world that they can’t put me in a box or keep me trapped in one work place thank God also for giving me the opportunity to present another talent of mine and never last is my die hard real fans."

The Father of Four's performance received great feedback and his music colleagues are commending him in the comment section of his post. DaBaby, Ty Dolla $ign, Macklemore and more congratulated Offset on crossing professional actor off his bucket list.