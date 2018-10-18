Quibi
- TVKevin Hart Shows Off His New Action Figure For "Die Hart"Live Free, Die Hart.By Karlton Jahmal
- GramOffset & Reese Witherspoon Geek Out Over Cadillacs On IG LiveOffset and Reese Witherspoon hop on IG Live and geek out over Cadillacs.By Aron A.
- TVOffset Releases Trailer For His New ShowOffset is executive producing a new show for Quibi called "Skrrt With Offset," featuring Cardi B, T-Pain, Chance The Rapper, Quavo, and others.By Alex Zidel
- TVDrake To Executive Produce "48 Laws Of Power" Series For QuibiDrake and co-manager Future The Prince are helping to bring Robert Greene's best-selling book, "48 Laws of Power" to the small screen with a new series on Quibi.By Lynn S.
- TVMegan Thee Stallion Gets "Punk'd" By Chance The Rapper With Gorilla: WatchMeg got bamboozled by the new "Punk'd" host.By Lynn S.
- TVChance The Rapper Assists Quibi In Launching Debut Super Bowl AdChance The Rapper is securing those coins.By Aron A.
- TV50 Cent Producing Black Superhero Animated Series "Trill League"A blend of superheroes, anime and hip hop. By Noah C
- SneakersLena Waithe To Produce Sneaker Culture Show, “You Ain’t Got These”"You Aint' Got These" will be available via Quibi.By Kyle Rooney