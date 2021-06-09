Ever since Saweetie and Quavo called it quits, the internet has been gossiping about the "My Type" rapper having a new beau. Saweetie has repeatedly been asked about her love life post-Quavo, and each time she's insisted that she's single and not ready to mingle. Last month she told E!'s Nightly Pop, "What is my love life like? It's the pillows, the studio, and putting more money into my bank account."

She suggested that because relationships take so much work, she's using this time to get back in touch with herself, but the internet has been spreading rumors that Saweetie has been quietly dating a basketball star.



Steven Ryan / Contributor / Getty Images

The gossip blogs are stirring with rumors that Saweetie and James Harden are together but trying to keep it under wraps. Now, there doesn't seem to be any receipts to prove this information, but Quavo's cousin Offset stirred the pot when he "liked" a tweet about Saweetie and Harden possibly creeping around.

A Twitter user wrote, "Now why tf are people saying saweetie and james harden fw each other..." before mentioning they saw the rumor on Instagram. However, Offset's "like" didn't go unnoticed, and soon users were commenting on the rapper's attention. Check it out below.



Twitter