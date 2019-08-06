When two popular artists are able to link for a collaboration unexpectedly through an organic connection, it can make for one of the hottest singles of the summer. Megan Thee Stallion fans were already anticipating her forthcoming track "Hot Girl Summer," but a recent Instagram Live session switched everything around for the Houston rapper.

Megan and Nicki Minaj joined forces on the 'Gram, making for a much talked about video moment that both ladies' fans adored. It didn't take long for Megan to announce that she was pushing back the release date for "Hot Girl Summer," leaving many to believe that Nicki would be making an appearance on the record. Sure enough, Megan revealed that both Nicki and Ty Dolla $ign would be featured on the song that drops on August 9.

One of Nicki's fans wrote to her on Twitter about how huge of a moment this is because it was something unplanned. "B*TCH! The fkn fact we got a track from a random IG FaceTime and then it was a GENUINE link. Like DUDE. This is fkn MAJOR 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉," they said. Nicki responded that it almost didn't happen because she wasn't feeling well, but she loved the track too much to pass on it.

"So true," she said, agreeing with the Twitter user. "I was right on the verge of losing my voice & it was mad late so I was already sounding like a man. But once I heard the song I fell in love. Wrote it b4 I went to sleep. None of that was planned. I had no idea meg was on live or that she would want to go live 2gthr♥️♥️." It's safe to say "Hot Girl Summer" is about to be a hit.