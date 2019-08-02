Female rappers get the most amount of criticism. But there's been a new wave of women who rap over the past year and a bit. And in all honesty, many of them can out rap the guys any day of the week. The majority of the criticism stems from their attire. Megan Thee Stallion is a perfect example of it. Although she's proven to be a formidable emcee, the fact that she twerks on stage and wears suggestive clothing is apparently a distraction.

Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram page can be NSFW, depending on who your employer is. Earlier today, she posted a video of herself showing off her hair which is when someone decided to test her. Someone commented that she should "might as well strip part time."

"You might as well strip part time it ain't like you wouldn't make hella money doing and you're already half naked most of the time," the individual wrote.

It's never good when someone publicly tells you that your ideas aren't good but Megan clearly couldn't help herself. "You thought you really said something huh," she typed with a laughing emoji before reminding him that her bag is much bigger than hers. "Go clock in lil n***a."

Megan Thee Stallion doesn't need others to depend, you already know the hotties got on homeboy's case.