Meek Mill is the latest self-anointed Hot Boy to enter the Hot Boy/Girl gender debacle. As earnest as his Tweet was, in its intentions- the brash commentary did not go unnoticed by the Hot Girl heiress herself, Megan Thee Stallion. With Meek Mill suggesting that he'd "break a hot girl heart" if called upon, Megan Thee Stallion responded directly to his Tweet with an ontological NO. "Lol can’t break a hot girl heart," she responded, ending the public discourse right in its tracks.

Bob Levey/Getty Images Although the Hot Girl movement (loosely) found its footing in Megan's discourse about gender inequality in hip-hop- the movement, as it were, only began to take shape when Yung Miami implicated herself in the discussions. The gender debacle that would ensue, as propagated by male artists such as Meek Mill or Future, is far more lighthearted (in nature) than the antecedent movement in the late 90s: No Scrubs vs. Pigeons; Venus vs. Mars, and so on. Something tells me, it would take a real stalwart to make Megan Thee Stallion bend in her will. But shoutout to Meek Mill all the same; is there anyone out there that would react negatively to anything he said/Tweet, now that he's recovered from his nightmarish duel with Drake