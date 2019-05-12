lol
- Gram50 Cent Clowns Bow Wow For Falling Off Stage50 Cent went in on Bow Wow after footage of the rapper falling on stage popped up on the internet. By Dominiq R.
- Music50 Cent Ridicules Bow Wow: "If You Didn’t Act Crazy You Could Have Been A Tycoon"Hindsight is 20/20.By Devin Ch
- RelationshipsMegan Thee Stallion Reacts To Meek Mill's Hot Boy Claims: "I’ll Break Ya Lil Hot Girl Heart"The Hot Girl vs. Hot Boy debate rages on.By Devin Ch
- MusicErykah Badu Reveals Her & Rickey Smiley's Mom Squared Up Multiple TimesBadulla breaks it down.By hnhh
- MusicJustin Bieber Fans Convinced His "Indigo" Duet With Chris Brown Is About Selena GomezDid Chris Brown unwittingly incite a food fight by allowing Justin Bieber to wallow over Selena Gomez?By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Drunkenly Pledges $1 Million Apiece To His Mom & Sister During BET AwardsMeek Mill reneged on his $1 million pledges soon after.By Devin Ch
- SocietyTwitter Is Going Crazy After Trump Likes This Rihanna QuoteTurns out he was a Rih stan.By hnhh
- NewsValee Spends $20k On Salad Ingredients In "Pepsi"Valee's cult appeal reaches a new level of absurdity on "Pepsi."By Devin Ch
- MusicDaBaby Responds To Cyber Trolls Claiming His Head Is "Shaped Like A PT Cruiser"DaBaby was forced to retreat when the "PT Cruiser" went into circulation.By Devin Ch
- MusicRachael Ray Was Shocked After Beyhive Thought She Was "Becky With The Good Hair"Rachael Roy and Rachael Ray got tangled into Jay-Z and Beyonce's marital issues.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Petition To Remake Season 8 Is Getting Uglier By The Minute"Game Of Thrones'" almost ubiquitous fanbase is divided. Over 800,000 sign petition to have Season 8 remade in full.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosCupcaKKe Loves Her Some Innuendo In The "Old Town Hoe" Music VideoLil Nas X isn't the only pariah in town.By Devin Ch