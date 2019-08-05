Megan Thee Stallion is one of the biggest up-and-coming acts in hip-hop right now and her "Hot Girl Summer" movement has taken social media by storm. Whether you like it or not, Meg is here to stay and over the past week, she has been teasing us with some brand new music and even a collaboration with Nicki Minaj. One of the songs she has been teasing is called, you guessed it, "Hot Girl Summer" and fans have been waiting for it ever since. Well, today, Meg divulged some pretty interesting information as she took to Instagram and announced that the song will be coming out this Friday, August 8th. She also revealed that Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj will be featured on it.

"REAL MF HOT GIRL SHIT 🔥🔥🔥 THE HOT GIRLS TOOK OVER THE MF SUMMER SO IT WAS ONLY RIGHT TO GIVE THE HOTTIES THE OFFICIAL TRACK !!!" Meg wrote.

Based on the anticipation surrounding the track, it is sure to be a hit and a bit of a Summer anthem as the warmer weather comes to a bit of a close. Stay on the lookout for the track as we will be sure to write about it upon its release.

How excited are you for the new song?