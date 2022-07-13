Nicki Minaj showed love to her British fans on Twitter, Tuesday, after canceling a meet and greet in London at the last minute. She had arrived in the area but decided to leave after the crowd spiraled out of control putting her safety at risk.

In videos posted on social media from the canceled meet-up, fans could be seen visibly frustrated by the news that Minaj would not be in attendance. Responding to one of the viral clips, the singer said that she loves her fans while writing in a British accent.



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“The girl @ the end is me when I’m in denial about the obvious,” Nicki commented on Twitter. “But I’m in love with the accent. Hear yee hear yee!!! Doth thou…They closed off the roads so I walked 2 blocks down. I said I’m getting down there no Marta WOHT!!!!! I wasn’t getting on my flight w/o that.”

She added in another post, “British ppl >>>>>>.”

Minaj's attempted London meet-up came after her set at Wireless Festival over the weekend, where she performed her biggest hits, including "Do We Have A Problem," "Anaconda," and "Hold Yuh." She also welcomed BIA to the stage to perform "Whole Lotta Money."

Other artists featured in the lineup for the festival included Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Rocky, Summer Walker, and Chris Brown.

Check out Minaj's tweets regarding the canceled meet and greet below.

