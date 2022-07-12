It proved to be a chaotic weekend for the Barbz who were out and about in London as Nicki Minaj headlined the annual Wireless Music Festival.

Just a few days ago, we reported that fans of the 39-year-old Queen of Rap were so eager to see their fearless leader that they jumped over barricades and fences, pushing security to its limit as they attempted to contain and control the crowd.





After a successful set on stage on Sunday, the next day (July 11), Minaj hopped on Instagram Live to inform her followers that she would be hosting a surprise meet-and-greet in Camden Town, London, where hundreds of people quickly rushed to Cafe Koko and mobbed the "Anaconda" hitmaker upon arrival.

In one TikTok captured by a fan, the mother of one can be seen and heard begging those around her to "back up," though many ignored her pleas – including the cameraman, who threw up a peace sign and pursed his lips while trying to capture a video with the recording artist.

Seeing as he didn't listen to her request to move, Minaj appears to shove the Barb out of her way, which he also alleged in his caption. "Nicki Minaj literally pushed me omg," he wrote.

"My fav literally touched me," he continued, adding laughing and heart-eye emojis. In the comments, he added that he was "just happy Nicki touched" him. "Thank you, Nicki, for stopping by."

The rowdy crowd got so out of hand that Minaj even jumped on Twitter to ask them to calm down. "Guys, if you don't get in a contained space they won't let me get out the cars. [Please] don't run in the streets. Please get in one place, one line," she wrote earlier today.

Camden Police ultimately had to cancel the event due to safety concerns. "Members of the public are advised not to travel to the area... Crowds are leaving and police remain on scene, no arrests," they wrote on social media.

In other news, Nicki Minaj recently shut down pregnancy rumours on IG Live after being pressed by fans – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

