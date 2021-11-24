Even when Nicki Minaj tries to stay out of the limelight, her name is always a topic of conversation.

In the last week-and-a-half, Lil Nas X revealed that Minaj (and Drake) turned him down for Montero features, fans tried to rekindle the Cardi B beef when Halle Berry called Cardi the "queen of hip hop," and Winnie Harlow called Nicki the same thing a day later. Latto publicly praised both Nicki and Cardi in an attempt to distance herself from their "beef," Nicki hosted a Real Housewives of Potomac reunion on Bravo, and her fans came to her defense once again after "Seeing Green," her collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne, wasn't nominated for a single Grammy.

Fortunately for Minaj fans, all it took was a series of Instagram posts to let the Barbz know that their fearless leader is doing okay.

Posting three separate photos, Minaj showed off the new SKIMS x Fendi collaboration with a two-piece set, adorned with a Chloe trench coat and completed with a pair of knee-high YSL boots.

Across the three posts, Nicki left a simple message.

"Laugh now," she captioned the first photo. "Do we have a problem," she captioned the second, before finishing with an ominous, "I wish a btch would spin, I’m like please show up," on the third.

Per usual, a couple of Nicki IG photos sent the Barbz into a frenzy, and messages like "FLAWLESS," and "MY QUEEN" were littered throughout the "Anaconda" rapper's comment section.

