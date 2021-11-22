Nicki Minaj is building up excitement for her appearance on The Real Housewives of Potomac, which airs Sunday night. The Beam Me Up Scotty rapper first teased that she wanted to be involved in the RHOP reunion earlier this year.

"#RHOP PART 3 TONIGHT!!!!!! 8PM EST (I make my debut tonight as Andiana Minaj even tho next week is my full episode)," she captioned a photo of the cast on Instagram Sunday. "So YOU HAVE TO CATCH BOTH!!!!!!! this week & next week is a MUST SEE. Love you @bravoandy @bravotv MY DREAM JOB!!!! s/o to the queens for being so gracious."



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The four-part show is being hosted by Andy Cohen and began airing weekly on Sunday, November 7. The show features housewives Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and friend Askale Davis.

In addition to appearing on tonight's episode, Minaj will also be featured for the next and final episode.

"Couldn’t let me be the side piece in PEACE chi #RHOP TONIGHT PART 3," she captioned another post. "#AndianaMinaj pops in tonight but episode 4 she has her full complete moment. Let’s get into some THANGZZZZZZ CHI @bravotv @bravoandy."

