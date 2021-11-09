For someone who “got famous off a sex tape,” Kim Kardashian is doing pretty well for herself. Earlier today, the 41-year-old launched her latest product collaboration – a dual effort between her shape wear company, SKIMS, and Italian luxury house, Fendi.

Products made available include monogram printed tights, panties, bralettes, bodysuits, and more. According to TMZ, nearly everything is already sold out, and the SKIMS x Fendi collection is on pace to become the most successful launch that the socialite’s company has had since its inception in 2019.





Price points for garments ranged from $100 to $4,200 for the same brown leather dress that KKW wore to accept her Brand Innovator Award from WSJ Magazine in New York not long ago. Kim Jones, the current creative director at Fendi, was also present at the event, and he quickly swooped in to save the mother of four from a major fashion faux pas when her dress started to unzip before she took the stage.

Apparently, upwards of 300,000 people signed up to be a part of the collection’s waitlist ahead of its launch. A source with direct knowledge informed the gossip site that sales skyrocketed to $1,000,000 just one minute after pieces were made available online this morning.





While she’s certainly celebrating her W, the mother of four has also taken the time to acknowledge the tragedy that happened at Astroworld, founded by the father of her niece. “Just like all of you, our family is still in shock by the tragedy, we are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing – as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated,” she wrote on her Instagram story yesterday.

Did you manage to snag anything from this SKIMS x Fendi drop? Let us know in the comments.

