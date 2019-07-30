There may be a wedding in the works for Nicki Minaj sooner than later as it's being reported that the rapper was spotted getting her marriage license earlier today. Just last month Nicki stated on Queen Radio that she and her boyfriend Kenneth Petty had already obtained their marriage license. However, according to TMZ, witnesses saw the rapper and Petty at the Beverly Hills Courthouse standing in line to receive their official marriage paperwork.

The pair reportedly did their best to keep from being recognized, but Nicki's nearly-knee-length, bright red hair was difficult to miss. She wore a baseball cap to hide her face she as Petty made their way to the marriage license window. It looks as if the couple will tie the knot before the year's end as the license is only valid for 90 days.

The Queen rapper has openly stated that wedding bells were near, but her "Zanies and Fools" collaboration with Chance The Rapper, a single from his recently released The Big Day debut, made people think she was also pregnant. "Bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy," she rapped. Also, just days ago Nicki went after fans and foes who have been speaking negatively about her relationship. "When a person is with a n*gga that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket? How do you not understand that?," she asked on Queen Radio. "How do you not understand happiness versus clout? How f*cking dare you talk about lowering standards."