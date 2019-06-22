Nicki Minaj and her bad boy bae, Kenneth Petty, are taking a big step towards tying the knot: the rapper admitted that the couple recently got a marriage license. Nicki and Kenneth started dating last year after rekindling their flame, and the "Beez In The Trap" rapper says she's convinced that he's matured from an unsettling past that includes convictions for attempted rape and manslaughter. The couple sparked marriage rumours back in March when Nicki called Kenneth her "husband" on an episode of Queen Radio. And thought the couple assured everyone they were not, in fact, husband and wife, they did say that they were already discussing a future together and plans of marriage.

Now, it seems as if the two are one step closer to tying the knot, as Nicki announced on her Queen Radio show this Friday that the couple had gotten a marriage license. "I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was hard to get to a happy place. Now that I'm here I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything." The timing is interesting, as Nicki released a music video for her single "MEGATRON" earlier this Friday, heavily featuring Petty, and was met with immediate backlash, which she brushed off.