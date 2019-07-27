Nicki Minaj's spot appearances on Chance The Rapper's new album provided us yet another clue regarding her rumored pregnancy with Kenny "The Zookeeper" Petty. This time, it's pretty hard to lose anything in translation; she clearly denotes, "Bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy."

Now unless Nicki is alluding to adopting a pet animal, it's safe to say, she probably has an unborn fetus in the Bunson. The following excerpt from Chance The Rapper's "Zanies and Fools" certainly gives credence to such a theory.

"I met my husband when I was 17 out in Queens," she raps in the middle section of her verse. "If you love it, let it go, now I know what that means/While he was up North for a body/I bodied everybody and got known for my body/My n---a home now, he the Clyde to my Bonnie/'Bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy/Ooh, I remember when I cried like, 'Why me?'/Now I wouldn't exchange my life for Armani."

"Zanies and Fools" is the second of two Nicki Minaj inclusions on Chance The Rapper's new album, The Big Day; the other being the ever-smooth "Slide Around" with Lil Durk, also in the bottom half of the double-disc LP. The following Twitter posts are a good reflection of how the Barbies conceded to her Baby utterances 3.0.