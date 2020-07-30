Nicki Minaj revealed to the world that she was pregnant just a few days ago but, already, fans are begging to know more about her experience. For months, her pregnancy was rumored but, up until last week, it had not been confirmed. Apparently, she hasn't been having an easy go at it, revealing that she has had full days of morning sickness.

Snapping a shot of herself in her native Trinidad, Nicki Minaj told her fans that she had the worst morning sickness ever while she was there.

"While I was in Trinidad earlier this year, I had the worst morning sickness of all time," wrote the superstar rapper. "Didn’t know morning sickness could last all day either. But nevertheless, this is one of the pics I took b4 you could see my lil baby bump."

Previously, Nicki announced her pregnancy with a series of gorgeous photos of her baby bump on Instagram. In one of them, she emulates the Virgin Mary.

The recording artist is featured on A$AP Ferg's new single "Move Ya Hips." The song had been teased all week, also featuring MadeinTYO. You can check that out here.

Hopefully, the rest of Nicki's pregnancy goes as smoothly as possible.