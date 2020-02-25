Nicki Minaj's current journey back home to Trinidad and Tobago was met with pregnancy rumors before the flight even landed. After taking time to quickly denounce that a bun was in fact in the oven, the Queen emcee decided to show off her flat tummy in the most jaw-dropping way possible.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj has made the color pink her signature aesthetic ever since the beginning when she titled her debut album Pink Friday. As the years have went on, we've seen the hue pop up in future projects, including the 2012 follow-up Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded and her 2014 effort The Pinkprint. It even felt like the 2019 Met Gala was literally catered to Onika when she showed up in a pink gown (seen above) that perfectly matched the event's pink carpet. Keeping up with old traditions, Nicki showed off a popping poolside look today when she touched down in Port of Spain that was dripping in, you guessed it, pink hues galore. From the hair to the hat and all the way down to her, umm, pinstriped bodysuit and purse, Minaj proved that some old habits just simply die hard. No complaints over here!

Take a look at Nicki Minaj's stunning "pretty in pink" look that she showed off on Instagram below: