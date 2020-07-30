A$AP Ferg Releases New Single "Move Ya Hips" With Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO

It's that time again. A$AP Ferg and Nicki Minaj are out to play and they didn't come alone.

Inviting all the ladies to build-up some strength to get them hips moving, the hard-hitting duo teams up with MadeinTYO to release a brand new banger called "Move Ya Hips."

Supplemented by a visualizer, the trio of artists do their thing on this highly-anticipated record. Just a few days ago, A$AP Rocky hopped on Twitter to ask his buddy Ferg when this one would be dropping. Chaos ensued after it was revealed that Nicki Minaj was involved, getting all the Barbz ready to go. When it was unveiled that "Move Ya Hips" would be dropping on Thursday morning, the hype blew through the roof.

Listen to the new single below and be sure to stay tuned for Floor Seats 2, which is on the way from Harlem's A$AP Ferg.

Quotable Lyrics:

Straight from out of Queens headed to Harlem now

I got the panda mink on and it's growlin’ now

Already bodied Plain Jane and we mobbin’ now

That's 'cause all these fake n***as try to rob my style

Yo, these bitches really be slow, tell 'em I'm Billy the G.O.A.T

I'm getting that dough, my neck and my wrist really glow

My model bitch all up in Vogue