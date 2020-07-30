mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A$AP Ferg Releases New Single "Move Ya Hips" With Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO

Alex Zidel
July 30, 2020 09:06
1.6K Views
122
15
RCA RecordsRCA Records
RCA Records

Move Ya Hips
A$AP Ferg Feat. Nicki Minaj & Madeintyo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (13)
Rate
Audience Rating
10 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

"Move Ya Hips" is finally here after a week's worth of heavy teasing from A$AP Ferg and Nicki Minaj.


It's that time again. A$AP Ferg and Nicki Minaj are out to play and they didn't come alone.

Inviting all the ladies to build-up some strength to get them hips moving, the hard-hitting duo teams up with MadeinTYO to release a brand new banger called "Move Ya Hips."

Supplemented by a visualizer, the trio of artists do their thing on this highly-anticipated record. Just a few days ago, A$AP Rocky hopped on Twitter to ask his buddy Ferg when this one would be dropping. Chaos ensued after it was revealed that Nicki Minaj was involved, getting all the Barbz ready to go. When it was unveiled that "Move Ya Hips" would be dropping on Thursday morning, the hype blew through the roof.

Listen to the new single below and be sure to stay tuned for Floor Seats 2, which is on the way from Harlem's A$AP Ferg. 

Quotable Lyrics:

Straight from out of Queens headed to Harlem now
I got the panda mink on and it's growlin’ now
Already bodied Plain Jane and we mobbin’ now
That's 'cause all these fake n***as try to rob my style
Yo, these bitches really be slow, tell 'em I'm Billy the G.O.A.T
I'm getting that dough, my neck and my wrist really glow
My model bitch all up in Vogue

A$AP Ferg
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  12  2
  15
  1.6K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
A$AP Ferg Nicki Minaj Madeintyo new music new song
15 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS A$AP Ferg Releases New Single "Move Ya Hips" With Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO
122
15
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject