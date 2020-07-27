Nicki Minaj and A$AP Ferg have worked together on numerous occasions. Ferg enlisted Nicki for the remix for "Plain Jane" and they later collided on "Runnin" alongside Mike Will Made-It and A$AP Rocky. Fans, specifically the Barbz, have been quite eager to hear any sort of new music from Nicki at this point, especially as she gears up to be a mother.

Just yesterday, A$AP Rocky called for Ferg and Nicki Minaj to drop an unreleased collaboration that he got to hear before the rest of the world. "SUMBODY TELL @ASAPferg 2 DROP DAT SHIT WIT HIM N NICKI ASAP," Rocky yelled on Twitter. It didn't take too long for Nicki and Ferg to chime in to confirm that the song would be arriving this week.

"Flacko, I heard it was coming Thurday but I could be wrong," Nicki replied. Ferg confirmed the news, writing, "'Move Ya Hips' 7/30... Let's go."

As RapCavier's social team inquired about what they've missed, Ferg revisited his Twitter mishap when he told a reporter that his "forthcoming" album was actually his second.

"Welcome to Twitter @RapCaviar. You missed my forthcoming moment. But don’t miss my “forthcoming” single with @NICKIMINAJ 'Move Ya Hips'," he wrote.

Keep your eyes peeled for "Move Ya Hips" dropping this week.