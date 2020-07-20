Nicki Minaj is pregnant! The Young Money vet announced she was expecting a child this morning on her social media profiles, and, of course, the Barbz are ecstatic.

The 37-year-old superstar announced that she was “#preggers” to her 118 million followers with multiple shots from a gorgeous pregnancy shoot.

The Barbz ride hard for Nicki, as you probably know. If you don’t know, here’s a guide to five times the Barbz were there to bat for Nicki.

With that being considered, you can imagine how thrilled they were to hear the Queen herself was having a baby. Here are some of the best Barb social media reactions to Nicki’s news.

Fans noticed the star’s pregnancy shoot echoed her Pink Friday days, the signature Nicki Minaj look.

She even enlisted the help of her old photographer.

The Queen of Rap’s viral verse from the unreleased Kanye track has a new meaning. Nicki sent the Barbz last month to ask Kim Kardashian and A$AP Ferg to release the song.

Call it the immaculate conception. Many Barbz are still not fans of Nicki’s hubby Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender.

Nicki did “retire” last year and say she was ready to focus on growing her family.

The Barbz cleverly noticed Nicki’s bump in a photo she posted weeks ago.

These b*tches are her sons after all.

Hopefully their invite comes in the mail.

Congratulations to Nicki and Kenny!