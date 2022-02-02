It was back in October when Cannon, then a father of seven, announced that he would be embarking on his celibacy journey. The media mogul has been the subject of jeering from the public with each new announcement of a woman expecting his child, and when it was shared that model Bre Tiesi was pregnant with his eighth, people couldn't believe that Cannon was becoming a father once again. Tiesi is the fourth woman in just two years to announce she is having a Baby Cannon, and he recently shared that he decided to be celibate after learning of her pregnancy.

"My therapist was one of the [people] who said I should probably be celibate and the reason why is because I had shared that news about Bre being pregnant," he said while on his talk show as he spoke with The Breakfast Club's Angela Yee.

"That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. So for anyone who's thinking, 'Oh he wasn't celibate,' I was!" he insisted. The news of Tiesi's pregnancy seemingly sent him in a spiral as he was trying to "get a grasp" on what was going on in his life. It was during this time that he and Alyssa Scott were caring for their baby, Zen Cannon, who was suffering from brain cancer. Baby Zen later tragically passed away.

"I felt like I was out of control and honestly, celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and being able to deal with this," Cannon added, noting that he had only planned to be celibate until the New Year. He also revealed he is no longer celibate, which set him up for a few jokes from the public.

Watch Cannon detail his celibacy journey below.