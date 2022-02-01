By now, the world knows that Baby No. 8 is on the way for Nick Cannon and he is welcoming this little one with Wild 'N Out model Bre Tiesi who finalized her divorce from NFL's Johnny Manziel back in November. Photos of Cannon and Tiesi's gender reveal party circulated online and to control the narrative, Cannon took to his talk show to confirm the news. This came as a surprise to the public, especially considering Cannon and Alyssa Scott recently shared that they lost their baby, Zen Cannon, to brain cancer.

"I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough – she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media. She's a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well," said Cannon.

Scott addressed the concerns in a lengthy Instagram Story post where she thanked those who reached out with kind words.

"I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible," she wrote. "It is painful having my son be apart of conversations that aren't in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn't something I chose for him or myself." She said she is "centered" and "at peace," and looks "at everyone's predicament with loving eyes."

"I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love." In another post, she revealed that she knew in August that "Zen's time on this earth would be limited," and Scott expressed gratitude that Baby Zen was surrounded by love throughout his brief life. Read through her posts in their entirety below.