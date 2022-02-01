As Valentines Day quickly approaches, it's evident that love is in the air, but this year, it looks as though pregnancy may be as well. Earlier today, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shocked fans when they announced that they're expecting their first child together, and shortly after, Nick Cannon confirmed that he has fathered his eighth child.

On Sunday, the rumour mill began turning after photos of the Wild 'N Out entertainer and model Bre Tiesi seemingly hosting a baby shower together appeared online. Cannon hadn't mentioned anything about the new child on his socials, so many were confused, but during Monday's episode of his talk show he cleared the air.





"I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough – she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media. She's a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well," the 41-year-old told audiences.

In case you missed it, back in December, Cannon said a painful goodbye to his 5-month-old son Zen, who died after a battle with brain cancer. From the sounds of things, knowing that he had a new bundle of joy on the way while watching his youngest suffer caused a lot of emotional turmoil for the California-based comedian.

"I didn't know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off. Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn't planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I'm with my family I get to discuss it, I get to be open," The Masked Singer host shared.

While Nick Cannon has been vulnerable about how his situation has been impacting him, Twitter couldn't resist taking the opportunity to crack a few jokes – check them out below, and tune into HNHH later for any updates on Bre Tiesi's baby.