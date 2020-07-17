Nick Cannon has been in some hot water for anti-Semitic comments he made on his podcast a few weeks ago. In the most recent fallout from the controversy, the America’s Got Talent host will not be launching a syndicated daytime talk show in the fall.

Cannon, who also currently hosts Fox’s The Masked Singer, was set to host and executive produce a talk show from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury company. The talk show was set to air this fall but has been pushed to 2021. The show’s producer confirmed the news in a statement, saying that they’re holding off on deciding the fate of the show considering his, “public comments don’t reflect his true feelings.”

“The ‘Nick Cannon’ talk show will not debut this year. After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don’t reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere,” the statement reads.

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

“We want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views. We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience on the ‘Nick Cannon’ talk show.”

The television personality issued a lengthy post on his social media clarifying his comments and declaring he does not condone hate speech. Despite the apology, Viacom, the mother-company for networks like MTV, BET, VH1, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and more, terminated their contract with Cannon. Fellow mogul Diddy has rallied behind Cannon, offering up Revolt TV as a new home for Wild ‘N Out after being dropped by Viacom.

