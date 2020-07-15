Weeks ago, Nick Cannon sat down with Professor Griff and embarked on what would become a controversial interview. During the exchange, Cannon made remarks about White people having less compassion, being "true savages," and being "barbaric." Also, Cannon praised Minister Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who has been criticized for being anti-Semitic and homophobic. Clips from Cannon's interview with Professor Griff went viral, and soon the media mogul faced an onslaught of backlash.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

On Monday (July 13), Cannon took to his Facebook Page to further explain himself. "Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions," Nick Cannon wrote. "I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding."

He added, "The Black and Jewish communities have both faced enormous hatred, oppression persecution and prejudice for thousands of years and in many ways have and will continue to work together to overcome these obstacles... I am an advocate for people’s voices to be heard openly, fairly and candidly. In today’s conversation about anti-racism and social justice, I think we all - including myself - must continue educating one another and embrace uncomfortable conversations - it’s the only way we ALL get better."

Cannon also said that if there are other professionals who are willing to correct or educate him, he's open to having that dialogue. Read through his message in full below.