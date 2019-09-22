We can't really tell you how but Halloween is only five weeks away which means Netflix is preparing for the spooky season. The streaming service has dropped off a new category for Halloween lovers to indulge in and it's called "Netflix and Chills." The round-up of series and movies will be Halloween, thriller, and horror-based with such titles like The Blair Witch Project, Poltergeist, The Shining, American Horror Story, The Haunting of Hill House and more.

The move is a clear way to make the Halloween movie search a lot easier for users around October 31st and provides a clean round-up of titles to keep on their radar. Netflix has even announced some new original content that's set to hit the platform, that will be added to the new category from Stephen King's In the Tall Grass to In the Shadow of the Moon.



Mario Tama/Getty Images

In other Netflix news, the platform is planning on reintroducing a weekly schedule for certain shows to move away from the binge formula that many people do with their favourite shows. Rhythm & Flow, the music competition show starring Cardi B, T.I. and Chance The Rapper will following the old school ways beginning October 9th.