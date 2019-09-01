This morning, Netflix released its first trailer for what Chance the Rapper calls, “Hip-hop’s first legit TV competition.” Rhythm + Flow will be a three-week-long event airing every Wednesday (making it Netflix’s first weekly content) where Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. will search for the best undiscovered talent in hip-hip from Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City.

The trailer doesn’t give away much in terms of content, but it certainly seems like this will boil down to a hip-hop version of American Idol or The Voice. Interestingly enough, this announcement of Rhythm + Flow 's release schedule comes after Disney+ announced their content will be delivered weekly.

Many fans are unimpressed by the show so far. One YouTube commenter wrote under the video, “This will be pure garbage, mostly because of the judges they choose… Cmon Netflix you couldnt invest in real judges?There is no rap competition anywhere,this could have been big,but bad choices for judges.Get Kendrick,J cole,Nas,Jayz or Eminem for lyrical and Lauryn Hill in the place of Cardi next season and you got yourself a show competition everyone would watch. And i would add anothet judge for new generation rap.” Another teased Chance for the frequency for which he raps about his wife, “Ooh I love my wife, I love my wife IGH.” As for whether it will actually be “Litty like a fucking tity” as Cardi B describes it in the trailer, we will have to wait until October 9th to find out.