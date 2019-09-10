The dying embers of your last Netflix and Chill session may have gained a little more shelf life. Though many have grown accustomed to the Netflix binge, bodying new seasons of Mindhunter and Stranger Things in mere days, it would appear that others are growing tired of the all-at-once formula. In the wake of this new and exciting era of television, the ways of the golden era appear risk being lost entirely. Especially in a generation that has all but come to expect instant gratification. And yet, like the vinyl's comeback has proven, the old ways are not without their charm.

Case in point, Netflix has decided to explore a weekly release schedule for some of its content. Series like T.I, Cardi B, and Chance The Rapper's Rhythm & Flow and The Great British Baking Show (Collection 7) are set to be the first Guinea pigs. Yet the former will still retain some elements of binge-ability, with multiple batches of episodes arriving on a weekly basis, beginning with the auditions on October 9th. Therefore, it's a commitment to the formula switch, but not a full commitment.

Curiously enough, the model follows that of soon-to-be competitor Disney+, which will be releasing anticipated shows like Loki and The Mandalorian in a traditional weekly format. Could the demand soon shift entirely back to the once-normal status quo? Or will the allure of the binge ultimately reign supreme?

[via]