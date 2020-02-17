Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again is playing with fire right now because, after the release of his brand new song and music video for "Bad Bad," which is expected to appear on the tracklisting for Still Flexin Still Steppin, he is being investigated for a blatant use of weapons.

The 20-year-old rapper is currently in the midst of a major rise in his career, celebrating his accomplishments as one of the most-viewed video artists on YouTube, doubling statistics from superstars like DaBaby and Post Malone. He will be releasing his next body of work in the coming days, continuing his rollout with "Bad Bad" dropping earlier today. In the video for the hard-hitting track, NBA YoungBoy is surrounded by members of his crew, the majority of which are carrying items that appear to be semi-automatic guns. According to ABC affiliate WBRZ2, this could pose a major issue for the blossoming rapper as he recently got out of prison for violating the terms of his probation in the summer.

As a convicted felon, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is not allowed to own or operate any weapons and, obviously, guns would be included in that arrangement. However, the video for "Bad Bad," which was shot following his release from prison this year, is likely to be brought up if the star comes in contact with the police. YB is one of many men in the video to carry a handgun (among other firearms) in the video, which may end up in additional charges being handed down to the 20-year-old.



Cooper Neill/Getty Images

In addition to the complications that YoungBoy may face from the display, his 17-year-old little brother could also find himself in serious trouble for appearing in the video alongside Never Broke Again. Jeffrey Tate was among three juveniles arrested in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Javon Brown late last year.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore was questioned whether the two young men could be charged for their roles in the music video. Apparently, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has more of a chance of getting additional charges because of his reality as a convicted felon. His little brother will reportedly not end up in any hot water over this.

"Nothing will be done to Tate because he is not a convicted felon, nor is he under bond obligation," said Moore.

"Bad Bad" was released earlier today as part of the much-anticipated rollout for NBA YoungBoy's new album Still Flexin Still Steppin. The rapper has been in and out of jail for much of his career, unable to stay out of trouble so that he could reach his full potential. Since the summer, YB was on house arrest before that condition was lifted and he was permitted the chance to travel for tour dates. This may mean that provisions will be even more strict in the future for him.

What do you make of this? Do you think it was a smart move for YoungBoy Never Broke Again to release the video at this time?