YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially back. The 20-year-old rapper celebrated his birthday this weekend and the charts are giving him a pleasant little surprise to wake up to. Despite not being able to celebrate as he would like to, the house arrest-stricken artist is experiencing his highest-ever surge in popularity, netting his first-ever No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with AI YoungBoy 2. He knows that he's the "King of YouTube" as well. In fact, he says so on the new project. YB likely could have predicted the fact that his numbers on that platform would skyrocket and, right on cue, he's earned the top spot on the video-sharing website too, doubling the man directly behind him.

It's a Baton Rouge affair at the top of YouTube's most popular artists' list this week. In the pole position stands NBA YoungBoy with a whopping 73.5 million views in the last seven days. Right behind him is Kevin Gates, who has 35.3 million. The following spots are all pretty close with Post Malone clocking in behind Gates and DaBaby also netting over 30 million views. Chris Brown, Juice WRLD and Lil Baby are all in the mid-to-high 20 mils.

NBA YoungBoy's fanbase is primarily on YouTube but over the course of the last few months, he's been building up steam on other platforms. Do you think he'll continue to take over the music industry?