YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been in the headlines all day because of an unreleased song that surfaced online, referencing his herpes diagnosis and accusing his ex-girlfriend of infecting him with the disease. An unrelated story is now making the rounds and it's far more serious than anything else involving the young rapper.

The 20-year-old has a complicated criminal history himself but his little brothers are now in a ton of trouble themselves, getting arrested for murder on Wednesday. According to a local Fox News affiliate, Davaughn and Jeffrey Tate were arrested in relation to the murder of 17-year-old Javon Brown in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Three men were taken into custody, including NBA YoungBoy's 18-year-old and 16-year-old siblings, under suspicion that they shot and killed the teenager while he was walking home from school with a friend. The third juvenile male has not been identified. The three men reportedly started an argument with Brown and, during the fight, gunshots were fired. Brown was pronounced dead the next day.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

YB's brother Jeffrey, the youngest of the two, was apparently struck by bullets in the altercation as well. His injuries were reportedly accidental. Davaughn has been booked into a prison facility on murder charges while his younger brother and the third juvenile are currently being held at a juvenile detention center.