YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops Off Menacing Anthem "Bad Bad"

We're only a few days away from the release of Youngboy Never Broke Again's upcoming album Still Flexin Still Steppin, which has already seen the release of two hard-hitting street singles. It's always forward for the Baton Rouge rapper, who has decided to drop off another new banger that presumably stems from his new project. "Bad Bad" arrives complete with some intense visuals, which finds the rapper and his entourage brandishing enough heat to send a small militia packing.

The clip effectively mirrors the track's intended sense menace, delivered with conviction by an increasingly confident YoungBoy. His melodies seem tighter with every release, and "Bad Bad" finds him channeling the spirit of a youthful Lil Weezy snapping over a Mannie Fresh bounce. There's something to be said about YoungBoy's stone-cold cadence, which emphasizes the callous nature of his threats; say what you will about the man, but it would be ignorant to discredit his musicality. At this rate, Still Flexin Still Steppin is shaping up to be a refreshing dose of New Orleans gangsta rap, nostalgic in its dedication to the bounce.

Quotable Lyrics

They want attention, then YoungBoy get you clapped at

Rollin off them pills, it's gon go down, push yo hat back

My n***s know they let off, they better clap back

Up in Cali with two gats, I need three more, see where the straps at