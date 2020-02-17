mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops Off Menacing Anthem "Bad Bad"

Mitch Findlay
February 17, 2020 15:39
246 Views
31
4
Image via HNHHImage via HNHH
Image via HNHH

Bad Bad
YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Youngboy Never Broke Again drops off another new banger ahead of "Still Flexin Still Steppin."


We're only a few days away from the release of Youngboy Never Broke Again's upcoming album Still Flexin Still Steppin, which has already seen the release of two hard-hitting street singles. It's always forward for the Baton Rouge rapper, who has decided to drop off another new banger that presumably stems from his new project. "Bad Bad" arrives complete with some intense visuals, which finds the rapper and his entourage brandishing enough heat to send a small militia packing.

The clip effectively mirrors the track's intended sense menace, delivered with conviction by an increasingly confident YoungBoy. His melodies seem tighter with every release, and "Bad Bad" finds him channeling the spirit of a youthful Lil Weezy snapping over a Mannie Fresh bounce. There's something to be said about YoungBoy's stone-cold cadence, which emphasizes the callous nature of his threats; say what you will about the man, but it would be ignorant to discredit his musicality. At this rate, Still Flexin Still Steppin is shaping up to be a refreshing dose of New Orleans gangsta rap, nostalgic in its dedication to the bounce.

Quotable Lyrics

They want attention, then YoungBoy get you clapped at
Rollin off them pills, it's gon go down, push yo hat back
My n***s know they let off, they better clap back
Up in Cali with two gats, I need three more, see where the straps at

YoungBoy Never Broke Again
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  1
  4
  246
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
YoungBoy Never Broke Again new song
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops Off Menacing Anthem "Bad Bad"
31
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject