Who's ready for YoungBoy Never Broke Again to stake his claim at the top of the YouTube charts again? Clearly, he is because the Baton Rouge-based rapper just announced his upcoming project Still Flexin Still Steppin, slated for a release late next month.

For the last couple of weeks, NBA YoungBoy has spent his time online promoting his upcoming body of work (when he's not whining about his relationship struggles), asking fans which mixtape he should drop first. The winner ended up being Still Flexin Still Steppin, which now has an official release date and some cover artwork. Taking to Instagram, the controversial rapper shared the syrupy artwork he's going with for the new project, standing in the middle of a crime scene and smoking a blunt. SFSS is currently being pushed for a release on February 21, adding to an already loaded list of tapes and albums we're expecting that month.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again refuses to let his fans breathe, consistently releasing new tunes for us all to dissect and dive into. This will be part of a handful of projects that the 20-year-old will have released in a twelve-month period. Are you looking forward to some new music from the established star?