As we have repeatedly seen in cases involving Hip-Hop artists like Bobby Shmurda, Tay-K, and YSL, prosecutors regularly attempt to bring rap lyrics into the courtroom. Over the past several months, there have been initiatives led by fans and senators alike to prevent rap music from being on trial, but that hasn't stopped artists like NBA YoungBoy from having their lyrics used against them as evidence in court.

Thanks to the recent decision of a Central District of California judge, that will no longer be a hurdle that YoungBoy Never Broke Again's legal team has to overcome.



Today, the Colors rapper just started his gun possession trial in California, and his defense team has reportedly been able to successfully have YoungBoy lyrics from songs like "Gunsmoke" and "Life Support" thrown out as evidence.

According to XXL, Judge R. Gary Klausner ruled that YoungBoy's lyrics will not be able to be used against him, marking the defense team's first hard-fought victory in the ongoing case. NYC Employment Lawyer Mohammed Gangat also reported on these major updates earlier today, saying, "I expect every rapper who ever has rap lyrics attempted to be used against him to go pull this decision from the Central District of California and rely on it to argue that rap lyrics have no basis in the courtroom."

See all of Gangat's updates below.

