NBA YoungBoy Drops Anticipated "Colors" Mixtape Ft. Quando Rondo

Despite his limited access to the world, NBA YoungBoy has been a busy man. Within recent months, YoungBoy has released several singles including "Emo Rockstar," "Emo Love," and "Know Like I Know," as well as his collaborative double release, "Bestie/Hit," with DaBaby. YoungBoy is currently facing federal charges that have kept him under house arrest in Utah, but the chart-topping rapper doesn't let his circumstance keep him from working at his craft.

YoungBoy remains one of the most sought-after rappers in the industry as he continues to receive praise from his peers and mentors, including Birdman. Aside from getting into a back and forth of sorts with rappers he's reportedly at odds with, YoungBoy promised, and has now delivered, his anticipated mixtape, Colors.

The 20-track effort has one lone feature by Quando Rondo on a track titled "Gangsta," and we're sure the public will be racing to hear what they cooked up. Stream "Colors" and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Long Live

2. Bring It On

3. No Switch

4. Smoke One

5. 2hoo

6. DC Marvel

7. Now You Been

8. Expensive Taste

9. Cage Feelings

10. Dis & That

11. Gangsta ft. Quando Rondo

12. Know Like I Know

13. Bring the Hook

14. Fish Scale

15. Emo Rockstar

16. Emo Love

17. Snow Bunny

18. Foolish Figure

19. I Got This

20. Floggin (Bonus)