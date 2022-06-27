Roddy Ricch emerged with arguably one of the best debut albums in the past five years with Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. Unfortunately, he became a victim of the sophomore slump and failed to deliver on his second studio album. He's using it as motivation rather than discouragement and came through with a three-track effort titled The Big 3 on Friday targeting the detractors who've claimed that he fell off.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The rapper appeared on Power 106 following the project's release where he discussed the most significant artists of this generation. "It's n***as that's of my generation but got poppin' but they like older," Roddy said before specifying the age range to 20 to 25. "I'd say me, and Youngboy, and Kodak. That's the age range right there," Roddy said. All three artists have made a significant impact on the culture but Kodak Black and Youngboy trump Roddy when it comes to catalogs.

Though fans may have not entirely appreciated Roddy's latest project, he has been hinting at a return to his mixtape days. Prior to dropping Live Life Fast, Roddy teased the release of Feed Tha Streets III. In late 2021, he announced that the project would be dropping sometime this year. While he hasn't shared any recent information on the project, the release of The Big 3 might be an indication that he's testing the waters before dropping his next project in its entirety.



