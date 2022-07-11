There have been rumors floating around over the weekend that NBA Youngboy would be retiring from rap. An alleged screenshot of a text message exchange with the rapper indicated that he would be hanging up the microphone for good following the release of The Last Slimeto, due out next month. "Say I ain't fw this rap shit no mo, after this album, I'm done as long as my family str8, I'ma be good 4 life," the alleged text message reads.



Via HNHH

Fans were obviously taken aback by the news, especially as the rapper continues to dominate the streaming world. However, it seems like the text message wasn't authentic. YB shared a message to his fans revealing that he is still cooking up new music with additional releases planned after The Last Slimeto.

"Don't do fake promo on me I never said that," he wrote. "After August, I'm dropping again."

Shortly after, the official page for Never Broke Again label confirmed that his next album will be arriving on August 5th, as initially planned. The forthcoming effort from YB will be 30 songs in length, including the 10 songs he released earlier this year as part of Last Slimeto Sampler.

Last month, the rapper released the latest compilation album from his label, Never Broke Again Presents: Green Flag Activity, which largely highlights the Never Broke Again roster.