When it comes to the numbers game, there's really no way to defeat Drake. The Canadian rapper has set records on the charts and created new ones over the course of his career, which ultimately earned him the award for Billboard's Artist Of The Decade. So, it comes as no surprise that the "Knife Talk" rapper is the most streamed artist of the year.



Chartdata reports Drake earned 4.16 billion on-demand streams across the United States this year, making him the most streamed artist in the country. It's a massive feat that doesn't seem that surprising now that he's dropped his latest project, Honestly, Nevermind.

With the release of Honestly, Nevermind, Drake reached new heights on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100. With the chart-topping success of the album and "Jimmy Cooks" ft. 21 Savage, Drake became the first rapper to simultaneously debut on both charts on two separate occasions. He also extended his streak as the artist with the top most top 10 hits on the Hot 100.



Sitting just behind Drake for most on-demand U.S. streams is NBA Youngboy. The Louisiana rapper has clocked in 3.37 billion on-demand streams in the U.S. thus far but that number will certainly increase when he drops off his next studio album. The Last Slimeto is due out in August with a 30-song tracklist. It's unclear whether he could surpass Drake in on-demand streams in the U.S. but it's very possible.